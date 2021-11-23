Southern Tier Tuesdays: Abuse & Rape Crisis Center awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Abuse & Rape Crisis Center (ARCC) is this weeks winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Abuse & Rape Crisis Center works with those who have been or who are victims and survivors of interpersonal violence. Executive Director Amy Miller said the organization’s mission is to end interpersonal violence with an emphasis on client services.

“We work with people who have been victimized by domestic violence, sexual violence, and child abuse,” Miller said.

Miller said Abuse & Rape Crisis Center is voluntary and confidential.

“We are completely voluntary so that’s one thing people will be like, ‘hey can you call my friend they need help.’ No we can’t they have to call us because we are voluntary,” Miller said. “We also are very confidential so for us that means we don’t talk about what’s going on outside of our agency and anything people tell us we’re not required to call the police. We’re not required to turn people in or anything.”

Board President and Volunteer Hilary Haight said ARCC provides a variety of services to individuals both in crisis and those who have been out of abusive relationships for years.

“We provide accompaniment to medical appointments, to court cases, we offer help to rape clients during examinations,” Haight said. “We also have preventative education in all of the schools.”

Miller said the organization serves seven school districts in Bradford County.

“We have seven different school districts so we have prevention education programs where were going in and talking to kids about self-esteem, healthy relationships, body parts and what is sexual abuse, and what is teen dating violence,” Miller said.

Each year ARCC serves over 300 survivors and provides over 2,300 hours of counseling/advocacy and provides over 1,000 violence prevention programs to youth in the community. Miller said this grant money will help cover the program’s costs so that ARCC can continue to provide these life-saving programs and services to the community.

“All the services and everything that we do is free so that’s prevention, education and everything we do with clients so this money helps us to really keep those services available and free in the community,” Miller said.

To get in contact with Abuse & Rape Crisis Center you can do so here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.