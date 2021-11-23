Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area

Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.
Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- 511NY is reporting multiple traffic incidents Tuesday morning as the first accumulating snow of the season fell in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m., 511NY reported slowed traffic on parts of the Vestal Parkway in Vestal and the 201 bridge in Johnson City.

511NY reports slowed traffic over the 201 bridge and parts of the Vestal Parkway.
511NY reports slowed traffic over the 201 bridge and parts of the Vestal Parkway.(WBNG 12 News)

Additionally, traffic has been reported as stopped on Route 26 in Vestal.

Route 26
Route 26(WBNG 12 News)

511NY is keeping track of road incidents on its Twitter account. You can follow its Binghamton account by going to this link.

You can also take a look at its traffic map by going here.

Most Read

County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
This is the second time the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex roof collapsed within a year.
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex’s roof collapses
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Monday that they will play in Binghamton for more than two...
Extra innings: Rumble Ponies to play in Binghamton through 2045

Latest News

Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton
Sentencing date announced for man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper
Local leaders react to State Assembly’s findings of impeachment investigation against former Gov. Cuomo
Willow Point State of Emergency
Willow Point State of Emergency