Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area

(WBNG) -- 511NY is reporting multiple traffic incidents Tuesday morning as the first accumulating snow of the season fell in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m., 511NY reported slowed traffic on parts of the Vestal Parkway in Vestal and the 201 bridge in Johnson City.

511NY reports slowed traffic over the 201 bridge and parts of the Vestal Parkway. (WBNG 12 News)

Additionally, traffic has been reported as stopped on Route 26 in Vestal.

Route 26 (WBNG 12 News)

511NY is keeping track of road incidents on its Twitter account. You can follow its Binghamton account by going to this link.

You can also take a look at its traffic map by going here.