1 killed in Bradford County house fire

(WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Bradford County on Nov. 19.

According to a news release, Nanette Zampier, 69, of Ulster, Pa. died in a fire at her residence on Moore Hill Road.

Police said Zampier called 911 to report the fire in her home around 3:45. They said when fire crews arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

She was found after the fire was put out, police said. The Bradford County Chief Deputy Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play.