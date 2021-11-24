Advertisement

BC Transit drivers needed, especially during widespread shortage in U.S.

BC Transit employee Curtis Gadson shows 12 News the bus he operates for Broome County.
By Jill Croce
Nov. 24, 2021
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Public transportation can be referred to as a heartbeat of a county or city. When it’s reliable, it provides a valuable public service.

To better serve the Broome County community, BC Transit is looking to add to its fleet.

“We are seeing a lot of our bus drivers working long hours while they’re making overtime. We would certainly like to be able to give them some relief from that,” said Broome County Commissioner of Public Transportation Greg Kilmer.

There’s a need for coach operators and van operators.

“A lot of our openings are happening because we’ve had some retirements and because of the overall shortage that we’re experiencing in the industry right now. There was actually a CDL and a CDL bus driver shortage prior to the pandemic,” said Kilmer. “Clearly the pandemic made the situation much worse.”

While there is a national shortage, BC Transit is looking to grow its operation through jobs like the van operators.

Curtis Gadson, a BC Transit employee, has been employed for over seven years. He talked about his training experience.

“They take you through all of the training and they take you point by point through everything you need to know to learn the job,” said Gadson.

When it comes to the ideal candidate to learn the role, Kilmer mentioned someone who’s independent, reliable, someone with management skills, and good people skills.

To apply for one of the available positions, head to this website.

