‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this holiday season

(WBNG) -- The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program returns to Boscov’s this holiday season.

HomeInstead is partnering with Boscov’s for the 17th year to fulfill a holiday wish list for less fortunate seniors in the community. HomeInstead Co-Owner Denise Mughetti said you can adopt a senior and buy their presents for them this holiday season.

“Our tree is located at Boscov’s on the fourth floor and you can buy the presents there, drop them off there, and my staff at HomeInstead will wrap them and we will deliver them,” Mughetti said.

Mughetti said wish list items include blankets, winter hats, gloves, candy, crossword puzzles, and anything for the homebound.

“Majority of our elderly don’t have any other family in the area so when we deliver the presents to them on-site they’re just thrilled,” Mughetti said.

To donate select a tag from the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display, buy the requested gift, and return it to Boscov’s with the tag attached.

The tree will be on display in Boscov’s until Dec. 12