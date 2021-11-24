Advertisement

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this holiday season

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program returns to Boscov’s this holiday season.

HomeInstead is partnering with Boscov’s for the 17th year to fulfill a holiday wish list for less fortunate seniors in the community. HomeInstead Co-Owner Denise Mughetti said you can adopt a senior and buy their presents for them this holiday season.

“Our tree is located at Boscov’s on the fourth floor and you can buy the presents there, drop them off there, and my staff at HomeInstead will wrap them and we will deliver them,” Mughetti said.

Mughetti said wish list items include blankets, winter hats, gloves, candy, crossword puzzles, and anything for the homebound.

“Majority of our elderly don’t have any other family in the area so when we deliver the presents to them on-site they’re just thrilled,” Mughetti said.

To donate select a tag from the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display, buy the requested gift, and return it to Boscov’s with the tag attached.

The tree will be on display in Boscov’s until Dec. 12

Most Read

Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.
Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton

Latest News

Financial Tip: Donor advised funds
Financial Tip of the Week: Donor advised funds
Plaid Tidings
‘Plaid Tidings’ at the Cider Mill Stage
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient: Abuse & Rape Crisis Center
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Abuse & Rape Crisis Center awarded $2,000 grant
Holiday Giving Box 2021
Give the gift of a meal this holiday season with a Holiday Giving Box 2021