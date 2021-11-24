Financial Tip of the Week: Donor advised funds
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses donor advised funds.
“A donor advised fund is simple. flexible, and tax-efficent way to give to your favorite charities,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “A donor advised fund is like a charitable investment account for the sole purpose of supporting charitable organizations you care about.”
