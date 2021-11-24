Advertisement

Kill the spotted lanternfly, Broome County Parks says

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted...
The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly, after the invasive insect species was found in the friendly city for the first time.(WHSV)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County Parks is asking people to kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one.

Broome County Parks posted on its Facebook page that it placed spotted lanternfly traps in its parks to stop the infestation of the insect.

County officials said the spread of the insect is primarily done by people moving items and vehicles that the insects have attached themselves or masses to.

INVASIVE SPECIES ALERT: Spotted Lanternfly This is a Spotted Lanternfly trap. We have placed traps in many of the ...

Posted by Broome County Parks on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The spotted lanternfly is one inch long, has grey/brown forewings with black spots, bright red underwings and they gather on trees.

Most Read

Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.
Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton

Latest News

1 killed in Bradford County house fire
BC Transit employee Curtis Gadson shows 12 News the bus he operates for Broome County.
BC Transit drivers needed, especially during widespread shortage in U.S.
The second Festival of Lights begins Wednesday
Broome County Festival of Lights returns Wednesday
Willow Point Nursing Home Staff Shortage -- Talk w/ Garnar
Willow Point Nursing Home Staff Shortage -- Talk w/ Garnar