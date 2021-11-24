Kill the spotted lanternfly, Broome County Parks says

(WBNG) -- Broome County Parks is asking people to kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one.

Broome County Parks posted on its Facebook page that it placed spotted lanternfly traps in its parks to stop the infestation of the insect.

County officials said the spread of the insect is primarily done by people moving items and vehicles that the insects have attached themselves or masses to.

INVASIVE SPECIES ALERT: Spotted Lanternfly This is a Spotted Lanternfly trap. We have placed traps in many of the ... Posted by Broome County Parks on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The spotted lanternfly is one inch long, has grey/brown forewings with black spots, bright red underwings and they gather on trees.