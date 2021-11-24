Advertisement

Some rain on Thanksgiving but gusty winds rush in afterward

By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet evening and night is ahead with high pressure slowly retreating to the east. It will not be nearly as cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thanksgiving will bring long dry periods. The first chance of showers looks to come before noon. A few showers are possible then. The best chance of this happening will be in the Finger Lakes and west of I81. Later in the day, after about 4pm, the rain chances will steadily tick upward reaching 70% after 7pm. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Rain tapers west to east overnight Thursday with a 30% chance of snow showers by morning. Lows stay in the low 30s.

SOME CLOUDS DRIFT THROUGH
SOME CLOUDS DRIFT THROUGH(WBNG 12 NEWS)
RAIN CHANCES INCREASE THURSDAY
RAIN CHANCES INCREASE THURSDAY(WBNG 12 NEWS)

A strong cold front slices through Friday morning and temperatures will be steady in the low 30s. Winds will increase substantially along with lake effect snow development. Wind gusts could reach 35-40mph and some power outages could develop. Lake snows will produce low visibility and could total a few inches of snow in persistent bands. Please monitor the snow forecast.

GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY
GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY(WBNG 12 NEWS)
GUSTY WINDS COMING FRIDAY
GUSTY WINDS COMING FRIDAY(WBNG 12 NEWS)

The weekend remains cold with highs within a few degrees of 32 both days.

Most Read

Accumulating snow caused traffic to back up on the Vestal Parkway Tuesday.
Traffic Alert: Vehicles backed up on Vestal Parkway as accumulating snow hits area
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
County officials declared a State of Emergency at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.
State of Emergency declared at Willow Point Nursing Home over staff shortage
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Some Binghamton residents said their blue garbage bags are being stolen.
Neighbors complain of garbage bag bandits in Binghamton

Latest News

A lot of sunshine
Finally, Some Sunshine!
TEMPERATURES RANGE IN THE 20S
Not as cold midweek, but colder weather is in the pipeline
Breezy, cold
Breezy And Cold
LAKE FLAKES DRIFT SOUTH TONIGHT
SOME SNOW SHOWERS EARLY THIS WEEK AND SOME RAIN LATE