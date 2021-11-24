Some rain on Thanksgiving but gusty winds rush in afterward

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet evening and night is ahead with high pressure slowly retreating to the east. It will not be nearly as cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thanksgiving will bring long dry periods. The first chance of showers looks to come before noon. A few showers are possible then. The best chance of this happening will be in the Finger Lakes and west of I81. Later in the day, after about 4pm, the rain chances will steadily tick upward reaching 70% after 7pm. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Rain tapers west to east overnight Thursday with a 30% chance of snow showers by morning. Lows stay in the low 30s.

SOME CLOUDS DRIFT THROUGH (WBNG 12 NEWS)

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE THURSDAY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

A strong cold front slices through Friday morning and temperatures will be steady in the low 30s. Winds will increase substantially along with lake effect snow development. Wind gusts could reach 35-40mph and some power outages could develop. Lake snows will produce low visibility and could total a few inches of snow in persistent bands. Please monitor the snow forecast.

GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

GUSTY WINDS COMING FRIDAY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

The weekend remains cold with highs within a few degrees of 32 both days.