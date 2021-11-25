Ahead of holidays, Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management shares recycling guide

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, now is the time to educate ourselves and think before we shop or pack a gift.

It’s all about practicing sustainable ways while celebrating the season.

Materials Recovery Manager Jessica Gervasi with the Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management caught up with 12 News and explained how you can do your part this holiday season.

Gervasi said to be mindful of what you’re recycling. “If you’re not sure if an item is recyclable and you don’t see it on our website, when in doubt throw it out,” she said.

The Materials Recovery Manager also said to shop at local businesses when possible. “Those things don’t have to travel as far and there’s less packaging involved,” said Gervasi. “If you do need to shop online, they do have that selection to ship in one box.”

After opening a gift, know when to recycle the wrapping paper or when that’s not the appropriate method.

“Wrapping paper that has that shiny design on it, that metallic design on it, or glitter isn’t recyclable because glitter and that shiny plastic is made of plastic. It’s not paper so you can’t recycle it...”

To learn more from the Division of Solid Waste Management, head to this website. You can also make your way to Facebook and search “Broome County Recycles” for more tips.