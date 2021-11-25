Advertisement

Binghamton High School students help feed the community for the holidays

Binghamton High School hosts its 26th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner, providing people in...
Binghamton High School hosts its 26th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner, providing people in need with food in celebration of the holiday.(WBNG 12 News/Ashley Soriano)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School held its 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today to help feed people in need during the holidays.

This year student volunteers put together about 800 plates of food for people who were unable to create their own Thanksgiving dinner at home.

“I just think it’s a great thing that we do for people in the community,” said BHS student Bella DeVincentis. “It’s always something we look forward to in the beginning of the school year. We always prep for it so I think it’s just really nice to give back.”

The Thanksgiving dinners that were given out to the community consisted of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie.

Student volunteers also gave out toys to children who came to grab dinner with their families.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year people were only allowed to take their food to go. The school offered both walk-up and drive-thru options for people to come and grab a plate.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted...
Kill the spotted lanternfly, Broome County Parks says
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Willow Point Nursing home faces a severe staff shortage due to not having enough nurses.
Nurse shortage at Willow Point Nursing Home causes frustrations
BC Transit employee Curtis Gadson shows 12 News the bus he operates for Broome County.
BC Transit drivers needed, especially during widespread shortage in U.S.
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
46731368 - thanksgiving roast turkey dinner
A game to play on Thanksgiving
The Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management says to be mindful of the type of wrapping...
Ahead of holidays, Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management shares recycling guide