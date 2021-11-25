Binghamton High School students help feed the community for the holidays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School held its 26th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today to help feed people in need during the holidays.

This year student volunteers put together about 800 plates of food for people who were unable to create their own Thanksgiving dinner at home.

“I just think it’s a great thing that we do for people in the community,” said BHS student Bella DeVincentis. “It’s always something we look forward to in the beginning of the school year. We always prep for it so I think it’s just really nice to give back.”

The Thanksgiving dinners that were given out to the community consisted of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie.

Student volunteers also gave out toys to children who came to grab dinner with their families.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year people were only allowed to take their food to go. The school offered both walk-up and drive-thru options for people to come and grab a plate.