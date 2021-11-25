Advertisement

The Broome County Urban League gives out turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving

The Broome County Urban League helps give back to the community for the holidays.
The Broome County Urban League helps give back to the community for the holidays.(WBNG 12 News/Ashley Soriano)
By Ashley Soriano
Nov. 24, 2021
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Urban League held their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway today to help give back to people in the community for the holidays.

With the help of CHOW, the organization was able to give away all of its 50 turkeys to people in the community in under one hour.

Coordinator of Family and Children Services Elyse Papa said they also gave out clothes, water bottles, breakfast food and Thanksgiving themed craft kits for children to enjoy.

“It’s important for anyone to do it for the people in the community and we just happen to have the availability to be able to do it,” said Papa. “We brought them into a community that is very walk-able. People can come up and get their turkeys that may not be able to drive or may not have access to a car.”

Papa said the nonprofit organization is also working on something for the community next month for Christmas.

