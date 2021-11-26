Blustery weather coming Friday morning

Forecast Quick-Look

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, possibly mixing with snow. Low: 31-34

Friday: Windy and cold with scattered snow showers. Winds could gust 35-45mph. Power outages are possible. Wind chills in the teens. A few inches of snow possible inside persistent lake snows. High: 32-35

Detailed Forecast Discussion

A strong cold front brings rain and snow overnight. Rain changes to a mix and some snow from west to east and from higher elevations to the valleys. Little if any accumulation of snow expected. Lows drop into the low 30s.

RAIN TO SNOW FRIDAY MORNING (WBNG 12 NEWS)

That strong cold front slices through west to east early Friday morning. Winds will increase substantially as the cold air builds in behind the front. Lake effect snow will also commence. Wind will be steady 10-20 and gusts could reach 35-45mph. Some power outages could develop. Lake snows will produce low visibility and could total a few inches of snow in persistent bands.

GUSTY ALL DAY LONG (WBNG 12 NEWS)

GUSTS COULD REACH 35-45MPH (WBNG 12 NEWS)

Lake snow continues Friday night with an additional few inches of snow in persistent snow. Winds remain gusty and could still reach 35-40mph. Lows drop into the 20s.

SNOW FORECAST AS OF THURSDAY NIGHT (WBNG 12 NEWS)

GUSTY WINDS COULD CAUSE ISSUES (WBNG 12 NEWS)

The weekend remains cold with highs within a few degrees of 32 both days. Some lake snows are possible early Saturday but some clearing is expected to develop as drier air builds in.

A weak low pressure system arrives Sunday and some light snow is expected. There is a chance of some minor accumulations by late in the day.