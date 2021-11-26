Local shoppers line up early to score the best Black Friday deals

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Many local shoppers lined up early in front of stores today in hopes of getting their hands on the Best Black Friday deals.

This is the second Black Friday sales event during the pandemic. However, unlike last year, more people were doing there holiday shopping in stores.

“A lot of the shelves didn’t have a lot of stuff honestly,” said local shopper Jenna Bidwell. “When you got near the cash registers it was completely packed.”

Retailers all around the county offered many different deals on clothing, shoes, electronics and household items.

For those who didn’t want to shop in store during the pandemic, some stores offered a drive up option for people to pick up their Black Friday purchases.