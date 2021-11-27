‘Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton’ aims to bring toys to many households this holiday season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- What do discounted gas prices and a visit from Santa have to do with each other? They are both part of the Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton’s toy and donation drive.

For the past 5 years,the organization has teamed up with ‘Toys for Tot’s Binghamton Chapter through the Binghamton Police Department for what they are now calling the ‘Comeback Friday’ (formerly known as ‘Giveback Friday). President of C.C.G.B, Liz Bucci says through this partnership it keeps the donations and the toys local to the area.

She says at the end of the day, it is about giving other the experience that her and her team were fortunate enough to get during the holiday season growing up.

“Those of us in the charity and all of our friends and family who have helped us for so long we were very fortunate so we know it’s like to have a nice Christmas and I just think that we all really just want to make that happen for everybody else.”

The event was held on Black Friday at the Mirabito Convenience Store at their Vestal Parkway location (across from Target). The gas station took 25 cents per gallon off of fuel for those who participated in the drive.

Santa also made an appearance, helping volunteers and inspire drivers to help with the donations, and gas sale.

The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton continued their fundraiser at the Union Hotel on Friday night. To learn more about the organization you can visit their website here.