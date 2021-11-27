Endicott FD ‘Fill the Boot’ raises money and awareness

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Fire departments across the country are raising money for one cause on Black Friday. In Endicott, Firefighters could be seen taking donations in a particular part of their equipment on the intersection of North St. and McKinley Ave.

It’s all part of the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ donation drive that raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization that Lieutenant Dave Abell is familiar with. For him, this opportunity to raise funding is personal.

“My grandfather had Muscular Dystrophy years and years ago and so when I join the fire department here in Endicott I took over the coordinator it is close to me and we’re out here every Black Friday to collect money for Muscular Dystrophy Association.”

For those who might have missed the ‘Fill the Boot’ event, the Fire Department says they will be out again next year. Abell says there is also an opportunity to donate online. That link can be found here.