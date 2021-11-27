Lake effect snow weakens further and ends early Saturday

Short Term:

Tonight: Lake effect snow. An additional Trace-2″ in persistent snow. Blowing snow with areas of black ice possible. Low: 21-26

Saturday: Partly sunny and windy. Chance of snow showers early is 40%. Turning to a mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds subside slowly through the afternoon. Gusts 25-30 early. High: 28-32

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect snow continues tonight with an additional few inches of snow in persistent snow. Winds remain gusty and could still reach 30mph. This will create reduced visibility in areas of snow. Some areas of black ice are possible. Lows drop into the 20s.

LIGHT SNOW STILL POSSIBLE (WBNG 12 NEWS)

The weekend remains cold with highs within a few degrees of 32 both days. Some linger lake snows are possible early Saturday but some limited clearing is expected to develop as drier air builds in for the afternoon. Expect a sun and cloud mix by the afternoon. Clouds arrive again Saturday night in advance of a developing low pressure system.

GUSTY WINDS STILL POSSIBLE EARLY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

CHILLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON (WBNG 12 NEWS)

This weak low pressure system arrives Sunday and some light snow is expected. There is a chance of some minor accumulations by late in the day and it looks like a trace to 2″ is possible. This type of system needs to be monitored for changes in potential accumulations. There is no indication of anything significant (>6″) but these types of lows can over-achieve sometimes. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.