American Cruiser’s Car Club hosts ‘Sock Hop’ for Charity

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It was back to the 1940′s for those at the American Legion Post 1645 on Saturday night.

The ‘Sock Hop’ event hosted by the American Cruiser’s Car Club aimed to bring in donations for Camp Sunshine. An organization that is dedicated to bettering the lives of children with terminal illnesses. According to the entertainer for the evening, and one of the organizers, Rich Wilson, the camp also helps unite families that are going through similar situations.

Wilson says this event, in it’s 9th year, brings out the best of people in the Southern Tier.

“We have a large diverse group of people here People like veterans people of cars people who love to dance and they all show their support and they all come out and they donate their money and you know it just shows they’ve got a big heart right here in the southern tier so I hope they continue to have a big heart.”

He says he hopes this event will continue to bring people out to support the cause.

At the fundraiser, participants could participate in raffles, silent auctions, eat snacks, and of course dance.

Wilson says if you missed the event this year, there is still time to donate through Camp Sunshine’s website, which can be found here.