Advertisement

Early Morning Structure fire breaks out at the Silo Restaurant

Silo Restaurant Fire, Town of Greene
Silo Restaurant Fire, Town of Greene(Masonville Fire Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An early morning fire that broke out at the Silo Restaurant in the town of Greene is under investigation today.

Chenango County Emergency Services Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith has confirmed with 12 News that the initial call on the fire at 203 Moran Road happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning and fire crews were working at the site until around 8:30 a.m.

17 departments responded to the fire from Chenango, Broome and Delaware counties, and assistance was provided by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, NYSEG, the Town of Coventry Highway Department, New York State Department of Transportation and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

This time last year, owner Gary Kurz put the restaurant up for sale saying that he wanted to retire.

Stay with 12 News on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Most Read

A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Scattered snow showers linger into Sunday. Temperatures above freezing will prevent any...
Decretive scattered snow showers expected
Black Friday sales kick off the holiday season with deals on clothing, electronics and home...
Local shoppers line up early to score the best Black Friday deals
A Tioga player's helmet during warmups before the Tiger's game with O-A-E
Tioga takes down O-A-E 49-6 to advance to Class D state final

Latest News

Sock Hop Fundraiser at the American Legion 1645 in Binghamton
American Cruiser’s Car Club hosts ‘Sock Hop’ for Charity
Parade of Lights, Norwich, NY
Norwich Tradition Illuminates the City
Small business saturday in Norwich, NY
‘Small Business Saturday’ celebrated in the Southern Tier
Forks RB Zander Arnold (20) evades the Bomber defenders in the Blue Devils' game against ERG.
Chenango Forks blows out East Rochester to move on to Class C state title game