Early Morning Structure fire breaks out at the Silo Restaurant

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An early morning fire that broke out at the Silo Restaurant in the town of Greene is under investigation today.

Chenango County Emergency Services Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith has confirmed with 12 News that the initial call on the fire at 203 Moran Road happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning and fire crews were working at the site until around 8:30 a.m.

17 departments responded to the fire from Chenango, Broome and Delaware counties, and assistance was provided by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, NYSEG, the Town of Coventry Highway Department, New York State Department of Transportation and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

This time last year, owner Gary Kurz put the restaurant up for sale saying that he wanted to retire.

