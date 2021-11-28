Norwich Tradition Illuminates the City

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A tradition that has brought cheer to many in the city of Norwich for many years, make a return to South Broad Street Saturday night.

The ‘Parade of Lights’ continued this year after the Pandemic led to it’s cancellation last year. The spectacle includes many participants, and floats decked in holiday lights. With all of it’s energy, some might ask what the celebration is about? It’s a parade to help welcome Santa Claus.

Originating in the late 1980′s the parade used to be known as ‘The Christmas Parade’, but according to Minty’s Co-Owner and Executive Director of Norwich Business Improvement District Tracy Chawgo, the event switched to the evening venue about 20 years ago.

Chawgo says the community is always supportive of events that bring everyone together.

“Norwich has always been a very giving and caring community when there’s tragedy we pull together when we need to pull together for the small businesses as well as the people who live in town there’s just always been able to pull it off not really sure how, we are a bigger city in the county but with a small community feel we all know each other we all work together it’s never a problem saying hey we want to throw this thing together when the next thing you know everybody wants to do all the stuff so it’s been great.”

Chawgo says they expected about 50 to 60 floats to participate this year,

In addition, businesses in the area kept their doors open for those who wanted to continue shopping.