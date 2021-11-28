Advertisement

‘Small Business Saturday’ celebrated in the Southern Tier

Small business saturday in Norwich, NY
Small business saturday in Norwich, NY(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- As a tradition that follows the well know ‘Black Friday’, Small Business Saturday aims to bring shoppers into local storefronts and support the businesses that some claim are ‘the heart of every city and town’.

One of those people is Jill Kraft, Owner of the Artist’s Palette in the city of Norwich. Krafts says it’s always important to support smaller, and locally owned businesses in the area, but especially as they try to recover from the lockdown.

“There’s such uniqueness to be found in these small little towns And the downtown area just on the strip alone you can do all of your holiday shopping and really individualize gifts for everybody from kids to adults and it’s important to keep the small business up and running they really are the heart of any town, any small city without downtown there’s nothing.”

Kraft says she would like to see the same energy and effort people bring to ‘Small Business Saturday’ to local shops throughout the year, and not for just one day of it.

