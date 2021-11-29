81st Endicott Holiday Parade and Celebration returns Dec. 4

(ENDICOTT) -- “A Village Tradition” returns to Endicott Saturday.

The Endicott Holiday Parade and Celebration is set to take place Dec. 4 after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. Parade Chairwoman Darlene Leonard said this year’s event is particularly special.

“Well it’s a special celebration since we kind of skipped last year and had a smaller event so this one is like a coming-out party again,” Leonard said. “There are three stages and it will start with the parade at 4 p.m. and after the parade, there will be an annual tree lighting that we do in Endicott on Main Street with carolers and then Santa Claus will appear.”

Leonard said the series of events will finish with a grand finale fireworks show at 5:15 p.m.

Committee member Michael Tanzini said this parade allows residents to enjoy all that the holiday season has to offer.

“I think there’s a lot of people who are eager to get back out and enjoy events and I know we are still going through a hefty portion of the pandemic but this is a great opportunity for folks to gather and enjoy the holiday season in an outdoor safe manner,” Tanzini said. “This event is a great event for the Village of Endicott and also surrounding communities too it’s not just a village only thing.”

Leonard said this will be the 81st year that Endicott has held the holiday parade.

“It’s an annual tradition and we only lost one year to snow and of course last year we had a smaller event,” Leonard said. “We do have six major marching bands in the parade, four high schools and two additional bands. There will also be tons of dancers, singers, scout troops, and floats.”

Watch the Holiday Parade along Washington Avenue at 4 p.m. followed by the Memorial Park Tree Lighting ceremony outside of Village Hall.

You can also visit Santa Claus at the Endicott Fire Station and enjoy assorted refreshments.

The Endicott Holiday Parade and Celebration is free to the public and open to all ages.