Binghamton announces its winter parking rules

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Winter alternate side parking rules in Binghamton begin Dec. 1.

Binghamton officials said the parking rules will allow for safe and efficient snow plowing within the city. They said drivers are encouraged to move their vehicles off streets and into driveways or parking lots at the city parks to allow snow plows and emergency crews to keep the streets clear.

Posted below are the guidelines for alternate side parking:

On even calendar days, park on the even side of the street until 5 p.m.

On odd calendar days, park on the odd side of the street until 5 p.m.

The change in parking occurs each day at 5 p.m. For example, since Dec. 2 is an even day, vehicles must be moved to the odd side of the street at 5 p.m. Residents should think, “Park for tomorrow.”

Rules are in effect 24 hours per day.

Alternate side parking rules apply to all City streets, including those with parking on only one side.

Streets with no parking on both sides of the street remain no parking zones on both sides of the street. In these cases, alternate side parking does not apply.

Rules do not apply for kiosk parking.

The following streets in Binghamton are exempt from alternate side parking rules.

ALL KIOSK PARKING

ALFRED STREET, between Grand and Lookout Streets

CLINTON STREET, between Glenwood Avenue and Jarvis Street

CONKLIN AVENUE, between South Washington Street and the State Street Bridge off-ramp

COURT STREET, between the Court Street Bridge and Fayette Street

CRANDALL STREET, between Clinton Street and dead-end.

DELAVAN AVENUE, between Iva Avenue and the dead-end to the northeast

FAYETTE STREET, between Court and Susquehanna Street

FLORENCE AVENUE, between Eaton Place and Leroy Street

FRONT STREET, between Riverside Drive and Leroy Street.

HARRISON STREET, between Matthews Street and West End Avenue

JUDSON AVENUE, between Lorraine and Glenwood Avenue

KING AVENUE, between St. John Avenue and Walnut Street

LOOKOUT STREET, between Telegraph and Alfred Streets

LOURDES ROAD, between Riverside Drive and the dead-end to the north

MCDONALD AVENUE, between Front St. and Front St.

MINERVA AVENUE, between Grand Boulevard and Schubert Street

MITCHELL AVENUE, between Vestal Avenue and Morris Street

OAK STREET, between Gaines St. and Prospect Street

PARK AVENUE, between Vestal Avenue and Morris Street

PARK STREET, between Schubert and Harrison Streets

PROSPECT STREET, between Front Street and Glenwood Avenue

RONAN STREET, between Baxter and Prospect Streets (odd side only)

SEMINARY AVENUE, between Chestnut Street and Laurel Avenue

WEST STREET, between Clinton and Phelps Streets

The rules are in effect until March 15, 2022.

