Chabad of Binghamton to host special events in celebration of Hanukkah

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chabad of Binghamton is hosting a number of special events this week to celebrate the 2021 Hanukkah Season.

The center will host a Grand Menorah Parade in downtown Binghamton on Dec. 2. It will also consist of a special lighting of a 9-foot LED menorah.

Rabbi Levi Slonim said he is excited for this year’s festivities and for the opportunity to share the meaning of Hanukkah with people in the community.

“One of the main messages of the holiday is spreading the light, and spreading the light as far, wide and deep as we possibly can,” said Slonim.

Menorah kits will also be given out to Jewish Binghamton University students to help make them feel involved in the holiday and strengthen pride in their Jewish heritage.

Slonim said the center is also hosting a toy drive for children battling cancer. He hopes they can raise $30,000 worth of toys for the children to enjoy during the holidays.

