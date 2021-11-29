Advertisement

Johnson City winter parking rules begin soon, Here’s what you’ll need to do

Johnson City Police are alerting drivers that village parking rules begin Wednesday.
Johnson City Police are alerting drivers that village parking rules begin Wednesday.(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Winter parking rules for Johnson City begin Dec. 1.

People will need to adhere to the village’s Alternate Side Street Parking rule. Which states that from 5 p.m. on odd days until 4:59 p.m. on even days, people will need to park on the even side of the street and from 5 p.m. on even days until 4:59 p.m. on odd days, people will need to park on the even side of the street.

In the event of two or more inches of snowfall, the Johnson City Police Department said on-street parking is prohibited on Emergency Snow Routes.

Additionally, the Police Department said that Red Line Streets, which are also designated and posted as Emergency Snow Routes are exempt from alternate side street parking rules unless the Snow Emergency Route rule applies. These streets typically only have parking on one side of the street.

These rules are in effect 24 hours a day through March 31, 2022.

❄𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐒❄ 🗓️Begin Wednesday, December 1st Winter Parking rules are in effect 24hrs a day...

Posted by Johnson City Police Department, NY on Monday, November 29, 2021

For more information about the village’s winter parking rules, go to this link.

Most Read

Silo Restaurant Fire in Greene NY
Early Morning Structure fire breaks out at the Silo Restaurant
Pennsylvania police are searching for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke in relation to the fatal...
Stray bullet kills Pa. man eating Thanksgiving dinner
FILE - In this undated photo, a sign notes the site of the Wright brothers' bike shop outside...
Panel OKs plan to demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop
M-E QB Michael Mancini (14) prepares before a play against WNY MHSCS
Maine-Endwell advances to state title game for first time since 2014 with semifinal win over WNY Maritime
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

Latest News

Silo Restaurant Fire in Greene NY
Early Morning Structure fire breaks out at the Silo Restaurant
Sock Hop Fundraiser at the American Legion 1645 in Binghamton
American Cruiser’s Car Club hosts ‘Sock Hop’ for Charity
Parade of Lights, Norwich, NY
Norwich Tradition Illuminates the City
Small business saturday in Norwich, NY
‘Small Business Saturday’ celebrated in the Southern Tier