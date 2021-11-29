Johnson City winter parking rules begin soon, Here’s what you’ll need to do

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Winter parking rules for Johnson City begin Dec. 1.

People will need to adhere to the village’s Alternate Side Street Parking rule. Which states that from 5 p.m. on odd days until 4:59 p.m. on even days, people will need to park on the even side of the street and from 5 p.m. on even days until 4:59 p.m. on odd days, people will need to park on the even side of the street.

In the event of two or more inches of snowfall, the Johnson City Police Department said on-street parking is prohibited on Emergency Snow Routes.

Additionally, the Police Department said that Red Line Streets, which are also designated and posted as Emergency Snow Routes are exempt from alternate side street parking rules unless the Snow Emergency Route rule applies. These streets typically only have parking on one side of the street.

These rules are in effect 24 hours a day through March 31, 2022.

For more information about the village’s winter parking rules, go to this link.