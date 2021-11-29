Some light snow showers on the way

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are expected this evening with some clear sky and some clouds around. Temperatures will drop into the teens to low 20s.

ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT (WBNG 12 NEWS)

Tuesday a weak disturbance slides through the northeast and brings a chance of scattered light snow showers. Any accumulations Tuesday will be light; Trace to 1″. Highs stay in the low to mid 30s.

LIGHT SNOW TUESDAY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

Quiet weather is expected Wednesday before a more organized system brings a good chance of rain and some late day snow, or mixed rain/snow, Thursday. Temperatures will moderate this period with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday climbing into the upper 40s Thursday.

RAIN AND SNOW THURSDAY (WBNG 12 NEWS)

Colder weather returns Friday and continues into the weekend.