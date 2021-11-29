Some light snow showers on the way
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Forecast Discussion:
No weather issues are expected this evening with some clear sky and some clouds around. Temperatures will drop into the teens to low 20s.
Tuesday a weak disturbance slides through the northeast and brings a chance of scattered light snow showers. Any accumulations Tuesday will be light; Trace to 1″. Highs stay in the low to mid 30s.
Quiet weather is expected Wednesday before a more organized system brings a good chance of rain and some late day snow, or mixed rain/snow, Thursday. Temperatures will moderate this period with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday climbing into the upper 40s Thursday.
Colder weather returns Friday and continues into the weekend.