Celebration held in honor of Greene Fire Department volunteer with over 50 years of experience

GREENE (WBNG) -- Phil Fenton, a volunteer firefighter currently with Greene Fire Department, was honored Nov. 29 at the department building for his dedication to public service for over 50 years.

“Shocked when I found out that they were doing it for me. I didn’t expect anything,” said Fenton.

Family, friends, and Assemblyman Joe Angelino were some of the many in attendance to recognize Fenton’s 58 years of service to the community.

According to Greene Fire Department Firefighter Rick Woerter, Fenton began his journey as an apprentice firefighter with the Whitney Point Fire Department. Later, he joined Triangle Volunteer Fire Company before he made his way to the Greene Fire Department where he has been since 2006.

Fenton explained to 12 News how he got his start in the field.

“My dad was involved in Whitney Point. That’s why I originally got involved and it just went from there to Triangle to here,” he said. “I just did what most young guys did at that time.”

Woerter shared why the event was organized in the first place.

“He cares about the community, he cares about people, he does what he needs to to get the job done,” he said. “Fifty-eight years of giving up dinners, family time deserves that recognition.”

During 12 News’ chat with Fenton, he encouraged people to get involved and to volunteer their time, too.