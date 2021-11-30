Advertisement

Midweek break before rain returns Thursday

By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of some snow showers/flurries. Low: 25-30

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few more afternoon breaks of sun possible. High: 34-39

Forecast Discussion:

A few flakes are possible tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the 20s to around 30.

Another shot at some snow showers
Quiet weather is expected Wednesday with some breaks of sun developing. A more organized system brings a good chance of rain Thursday. The chance of rain is 60% for Binghamton and places north. The rain chances decrease as you travel further south of Binghamton. Temperatures will moderate this period with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday climbing into the upper 40s Thursday.

Colder weather returns Friday and continues into the weekend. A clipper system moves through Ontario, Canada and could bring some snow showers to us Saturday. The path of the storm is right now too far north to bring any impactful snowfall accumulations. Sunday and Monday will be an active period. Another storm moves through the Ontario/Quebec border and could bring some rain, snow or even a wintry mix for a period of time later Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned for updates on this.

