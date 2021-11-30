Advertisement

Police: Body found outside of Binghamton bank

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank Monday.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating after a body was found just outside of an M&T Bank building on Robinson Street early Monday morning.

A Binghamton Police Detective Supervisor told 12 News the body was noticed by a passerby.

He said that no foul play is expected as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

