Police chase ends with felony arrest in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted the US Marshal Regional Task Force with taking an Endicott man into custody on a probation warrant Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, James E. Hanks Jr. was charged with criminal possession of the stolen property and violation of a probation warrant, both felonies. He was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest, which are misdemeanors.

The Sheriff’s Office said a marked police car tried to stop Hanks in the vehicle he was driving. The vehicle, a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander was a rental vehicle that was reported stolen Monday.

Hanks would not pull over and a vehicle pursuit through the Village of Endicott occurred, authorities said. It ended once Hanks drove into the corner of a garage on Madison Avenue which disabled the vehicle. Hanks then ran on foot before a sergeant used his Taser to immobilize Hanks to take him into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken to the Broome County Correctional Facility and released to the custody of the US Marshalls on the warrant.