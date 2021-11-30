Police search underway for escaped inmate in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS CO. (WBNG) -- On Monday, November 29, at around 6:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a jail inmate escape during a work detail.

The escaped inmate, Jeffrey E. Cornell, age 37, was serving a sentence for Driving While Intoxicated with additional charges pending and was working as a trustee at the jail. A trustee is an inmate that has been deemed eligible for special work details, such as kitchen work, cleaning duties, snow removal, and laundry service.

Monday evening, Cornell was escorted outside the jail by a corrections officer to take the trash to the dumpster when he took off on foot toward Warren Road.

In the Tompkins County press release, he is stated as a white male, approximately 5′10″, 230 lbs., has brown hair with a receding hairline, goatee, mustache, and has blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing tan pants, a white t-shirt, and a gray sweatshirt.

According to the 9:45 p.m. press release, a police search is currently underway with the Ithaca Police Department, Cayuga Heights Police, and the New York State Police working on the search.

The last witness sighting of the escaped inmate was in close proximity to Queen Street.