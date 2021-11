(WBNG) -- $100,000 was donated to the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Tuesday afternoon.

The donation was made by Upstate Shredding Owner Adam Weitsman. The donation was announced on Weitsman’s Facebook page.

The Boys & Girls Club said they want to create a teen space with the money that was donated from the club as well as form diversion and career programs for area teens.