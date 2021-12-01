Brief shot at snow tonight before rain takes over

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front is slated to lift through tonight and touch off some rain and snow showers. Temperatures will bottom out early before staying steady, or slowly rising, overnight. Lows range in the low to mid 30s. Snowfall accumulations, if any, will be less than 1″.

Thursday will be unsettled with a low pressure system skirting us to the north. We expect a chance of some showers early with some dry periods. The higher chance of rain is later in the afternoon. Winds increase late. Highs climb into the mid and possibly upper 40s.

Colder weather returns Friday and continues into the weekend. It will be cold enough Friday for some lake effect snow showers. An inch or two of snow could accumulate in persistent snow. A clipper system moves through Ontario, Canada and could bring some snow showers to us Saturday. The path of the storm is right now too far north to bring any impactful snowfall accumulations. The chance of snow is only around 30%.

Some clarity has developed for Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks mainly dry, but breezy as a low pressure system develops and moves into Ontario, Canada. We’ll be in the warm sector with this storm so most precipitation should be rain. As the cold front comes in Monday some snow could mix in. Highs Monday climb into the mid and upper 40s. Another storm is possible, if not likely, next Wednesday. This could bring some mixed precipitation, perhaps even some freezing rain.