SUNY Broome hosts 1st Annual Holiday World Showcase

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome Hospitality Programs Department hosted its first Annual Holiday World Showcase Wednesday at its culinary and event center.

The sold-out event offered passports to be purchased to sample foods from around the world prepared by hospitality students.

Associate Professor & Chair of the Hospitality Department Maria Montemagno said they had food, activities and photos with Santa available for purchase for those who were unable to buy a passport.

“Our hospitality club does a hospitality mobile bistro. They will have food to purchase like hot dogs, mac and cheese and nachos,” said Montemagno. “There’s a cider station, coffee station and we’re going to have Santa here. We also have a movie, coloring and crafts.”

Montemagno told 12 News she plans to make the Holiday World Showcase an annual tradition.

All proceeds from the event will towards Toys for Tots, CHOW and the Hospitality Club.