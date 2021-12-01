Advertisement

Phelps Mansion to host annual ‘Candlelight Holiday Tour’ this weekend

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion is inviting the community to explore one of the city’s most historic homes this holiday season.

Starting Thursday, the museum will host a candlelight tour where guests can learn how the Phelps would have celebrated Christmas during the 19th century.

Phelps Mansion House Manager Joe Schuerch said the holiday tours offer a new environment where guests can learn about interesting Christmas traditions of the late 1800s.

“It’s just another fun way to offer people a glimpse into this very old historic house,” said Schuerch. “Rather than just coming in for a regular tour, in the evenings the lights are dimly lit, the Christmas trees are all decorated and it’s a whole different environment.”

For more information on the hours and admission prices of the candlelight tour, follow this link.

