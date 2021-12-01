Chenango Forks High School choir students to perform at Conference All State this weekend

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Several Chenango Forks High School choir students have been selected to perform at Conference All State this weekend in Rocheste, N.Y.

The four-day conference will bring in students from across the state that have the top scores from the New York State School Music Association.

Choral Director Lexi Bryant said the students practiced, rehearsed and auditioned with NYSSMA solos last spring. They all scored well enough to be considered and were selected to perform.

“To have five students given the opportunity from our district, it’s amazing,” said Bryant. “They really worked hard for me and I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to be taking this year.”

Jacob Beadle, Brenden Samsel, Jonathan Hozempa and Connor Little are the top CFHS choir students chosen to perform at Conference All State this weekend.