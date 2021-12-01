Greater Good Grocery now offers SNAP users incentive to purchase locally grown produce

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Greater Good Grocery Store on Binghamton’s northside is now offering a double-up Food Bucks Program.

The healthy-food incentive model is used nationwide at many stores to encourage people and their families on SNAP benefits to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Shoppers will receive an additional dollar to spend on more produce for every dollar spent on produce. Organizers said they hope that this will help get more food on the table and improve the health and lifestyles of those who take advantage of the program.

People who are eligible for the program can sign up at the Greater Good Grocery Store on State Street.