Help fight hunger in the Southern Tier by donating to the WBNG phone bank

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- WBNG and Catholic Charities of Broome County are partnering to fight hunger in the Southern Tier.

The 20th Annual Harvest for Hunger phone bank’s goal is to help families who are food insecure by filling the shelves of the Catholic Charities Food Bank this winter season.

You can help by calling 607-240-2627. You can also text “EndHungerBC” to 50155. The phone bank will be held on Dec. 1 and 2 from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. both nights.

According to Catholic Charities, a $25 donation will support one person for a week $100 donation will support a family of four for a week.