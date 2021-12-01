Home Instead’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program fulfills every senior holiday wishlist

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the first time in 17 years, Home Instead has fulfilled all of its senior wish lists within the first week of the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program.

The Be a Santa to a Senior tree was put on display inside Boscov’s on Black Friday. Home Instead Co-Owner Denise Mughetti said all the names of the seniors were taken when she went to check on the tree the following Monday.

“Normally, we’re scattering and trying to get the promotion out there,” said Mughetti. “But for some reason this year, I think everybody was out shopping early and all the tags are gone.”

Mughetti said she thinks the senior wish lists were fulfilled so quickly due to people being more comfortable shopping during the pandemic.

There were a total of 96 names on the tree and over 170 gifts were purchased for seniors in need.