Multiple crews respond to house fire in Town of Lisle

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST
LISLE (WBNG) -- Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Town of Lisle Wednesday afternoon.

According to Broome County dispatchers, the Lisle, Kilawog, Marathon, Whitney Point and Triangle fire departments have responded to the blaze at 3782 Route 11.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updated information.

