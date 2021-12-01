Norwich Organizations to teach recipes dating back to the 19th Century

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Do you have a family cooking tradition that has stood the test of time? Or perhaps a recipe that has been passed down through many generations?

How about a recipe that dates back to the 19th Century? Through the teamwork of the Chenango County Historical Society and the Chenango Arts Council, and Hosted by Marie Moren. Members of the public have the opportunity to learn how to cook a fruitcake through a recipe found in the Town of Sherburne.

Joe Fryc with the Historical Society says it comes from a cookbook that has both recipes found throughout the county, and ones privately contributed.

“It’s really cool these are all local recipes from around the county as I said getting back to the late 19 century early 20th century and it’s a collection of recipes from both of the CCHS collection as well as some private family collections from cookbooks from around the county.”

The event “Historically Cooking Live” will be held on Dec. 7th at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free and open to the public, however, to receive the Zoom Link, those interested must register through the link provided here.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.