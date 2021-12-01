Advertisement

Shop local at the Holiday Artisan Market

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- You can avoid supply chain issues by shopping local this holiday season.

The Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market Holiday Artisan Market returns this year with over 30 vendors. Communications Coordinator Molly McManus said the Holiday Artisan Market is a great chance to buy holiday gifts and shop local as well.

“This is one our favorite events of the year, it is our 5th annual event and we have over 30 vendors who will have awesome gifts all made locally for the holiday season,” McManus said. “You can get something for everyone on your list we like to say anyone from 8 to 80 [years old] can come and find something that they would like.”

McManus said vendors at the Holiday Artisan Market will be different from those at the weekly farmer’s market.

“The majority of our vendors are different than our regular Saturday vendors at the market,” McManus said. “This is going to be an opportunity for folks to get exposed to some different items than they’re used to seeing every Saturday.”

Vendors will have a variety of goods for sale including textiles, home decor, locally made food products and more!

The Holiday Artisan Market will run Dec. 2 and 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Farmers Market building.

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Police: Body found outside of Binghamton bank
A picture of the escaped inmate provided by the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department.
Police search underway for escaped inmate in Tompkins County
Handcuffs graphic
Police chase ends with felony arrest in Endicott
The escaped inmate, Jeffrey E. Cornell, age 37, was serving a sentence for Driving While...
Tompkins County inmate captured after escape
Fire damage at the Greene restaurant
The legacy of The Silo restaurant

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient: Super Cooper Saves The Day
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Super Cooper Saves The Day awarded $2,000 grant
Endicott Holiday Parade and Celebration Dec. 4
81st Endicott Holiday Parade and Celebration returns Dec. 4
Be a Santa to a Senior
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this holiday season
Financial Tip: Donor advised funds
Financial Tip of the Week: Donor advised funds