Shop local at the Holiday Artisan Market

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- You can avoid supply chain issues by shopping local this holiday season.

The Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market Holiday Artisan Market returns this year with over 30 vendors. Communications Coordinator Molly McManus said the Holiday Artisan Market is a great chance to buy holiday gifts and shop local as well.

“This is one our favorite events of the year, it is our 5th annual event and we have over 30 vendors who will have awesome gifts all made locally for the holiday season,” McManus said. “You can get something for everyone on your list we like to say anyone from 8 to 80 [years old] can come and find something that they would like.”

McManus said vendors at the Holiday Artisan Market will be different from those at the weekly farmer’s market.

“The majority of our vendors are different than our regular Saturday vendors at the market,” McManus said. “This is going to be an opportunity for folks to get exposed to some different items than they’re used to seeing every Saturday.”

Vendors will have a variety of goods for sale including textiles, home decor, locally made food products and more!

The Holiday Artisan Market will run Dec. 2 and 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Farmers Market building.