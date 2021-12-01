Southern Tier Tuesdays: Super Cooper Saves The Day awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Super Cooper Saves The Day is this weeks winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

President of the organization and mother of Cooper Busch Tara Busch said this organization was created in Cooper’s memory to aid families in the Southern Tier impacted by childhood cancer.

“Our mission is to help families from the Southern Tier and beyond, those who have a child battling cancer and other ailments and also to support Cooper’s memory,” Busch said.

Cooper’s older brother Cole Busch said his brother always made everyone smile.

“He always made everybody smile,” Busch said. “It was like being around a comedian he always made people smile.”

Tara Busch said the organization sponsors many events to honor Cooper’s memory, and are currently hosting a toy drive fund.

“The toy drive that we’re hosting is for Cooper’s birthday and it also coincides with Christmas time,” Busch said. “We had to spend Cooper’s last birthday in the hospital and we know what it’s like for families going through a difficult time with a sick child you definitely do not have time to go Christmas shopping.”

Busch said since they can no longer buy gifts for their son Cooper, they donate gifts to children and families at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse where Cooper received treatment.

Super Cooper Saves The Day created an Amazon wish list of items to be donated.

Gifts will be delivered to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Dec. 3

Busch said this grant money will help 20 families in the Southern Tier during the holiday season.

“The $2,000 that we were awarded through Upstate shredding is going to help 20 families,” Busch said. “We’re going to give them a little bit of extra help at Christmas time to help make ends meet or whatever they need it for.”

To get in contact with Super Cooper Saves The Day you can do so here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.