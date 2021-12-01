What is a monoclonal antibody Covid-19 treatment and who benefits from its use?

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- “The delay is long as it takes to walk through that plastic door into this suite... that’s it,” said Endwell Family Physicians’ Lazarus Gehring, MD.

In the quote above, the doctor referred to the outpatient process for monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19.

“They’ve been available since about a year ago [but] getting them into an outpatient clinic has been a little challenging,” said Gehring.

Mary McFadden with the Broome County Health Department said the infusion is meant for immunocompromised Covid-19 patients with a need to quickly develop antibodies.

“It’s a synthetic antibody that attaches to the spike protein of the Coronavirus and it doesn’t allow it to get into your body’s cells. If it can’t get into the cells, it can’t replicate,” said Gehring.

Timing is also crucial when it comes to this treatment option. Gehring said the infusion needs to be done within the first seven to 10 days of contracting the virus.

“We have two different monoclonal antibodies we can use for the delta variant. Omicron too early to tell...,” said Gehring.

McFadden reflected on adding this treatment to the conversation.

“To have all of these options available to us to help people survive Covid and live a healthy life afterwards is what our ultimate goal would be,” she said.

According to Gehring, hospitals are another site to receive this treatment.