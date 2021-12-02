Advertisement

UPDATE: Lockout at Binghamton City School District lifted

Binghamton City School District on lockout due to a community safety issue
Binghamton City School District on lockout due to a community safety issue(Binghamton City School District)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to the Binghamton City School District, the lockout has been lifted.

-----

(WBNG) -- According to the Binghamton City School District, four of its buildings are on lockout due to a community safety issue on Main Street.

The district said the affected schools are the high school, West Middle School, Horace Mann Elementary, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

The Binghamton Police Department confirmed the lockout with 12 News, but could not disclose what caused it.

The district says the school day will continue as normal, but no one can enter or exit the buildings.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Police: Body found outside of Binghamton bank
Crews at the scene of a house fire Dec. 1 along Route 11 in the Town of Lisle
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Town of Lisle
box of monoclonal antibody Covid treatment held by Lazarus Gehring, MD
What is a monoclonal antibody Covid-19 treatment and who benefits from its use?
Handcuffs graphic
Police chase ends with felony arrest in Endicott

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Fred, Henri and Ida's path and final observation point by the National Hurricane Center...
2021 Hurricane Season recap
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
2019 Hottest Toys for Children Under 12
Want to help a child in need? Here’s how you can make their holiday wishes come true