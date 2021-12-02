UPDATE: Lockout at Binghamton City School District lifted

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- According to the Binghamton City School District, the lockout has been lifted.

-----

(WBNG) -- According to the Binghamton City School District, four of its buildings are on lockout due to a community safety issue on Main Street.

The district said the affected schools are the high school, West Middle School, Horace Mann Elementary, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

The Binghamton Police Department confirmed the lockout with 12 News, but could not disclose what caused it.

The district says the school day will continue as normal, but no one can enter or exit the buildings.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.