Binghamton University Symphony Orchestra on stage Saturday

VESTAL (WBNG) -- An opportunity to enjoy a performance by the Binghamton University Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Binghamton University Choirs Saturday.

The performance will feature Adolphus Hailstork’s Epitah for a Man who Dreamed, Jessica Curry’s suite from Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dvorak’s New World Symphony. Artistic Director of Instrumental Activities at Binghamton University Dr. Paul McShee said this performance showcases everything that the music department has to offer at the University.

“The whole concert is kind of centered around change and how we deal with that as both individuals and as a collective,” McShee said. “It’s really trying to step out of the challenges of the pandemic and back into performing together and performing for real live human beings again.”

McShee said the orchestra has been rehearsing for this performance since September.

“It’s a little bit of a longer rehearsal cycle than usual but that means that we’re able to put together a really exciting concert,” McShee said. “We have a big collaborative piece with the chorus and Dvorak’s 9th Symphony from the New World which is one of the adored pieces in the rep that the students are thrilled to be performing in.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Osterhout Concert Theater in the Anderson Center.