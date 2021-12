THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers .0-.15″ 60% High 48 (44-50) Wind SW 10-20 G30 mph

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

We’ll be mild Thursday, but with a low to our north,it won’t rain all day, but rain will be in the forecast. A cold front will give us a better chance of rain later in the afternoon. This will be followed by cooler weather with rain changing to snow showers.