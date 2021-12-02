Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Hosts 5th Annual Holiday Artisan Market

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market and Cornell Cooperative Extension are teaming up to get in the spirit of the holidays.

Thursday evening marked the 5th annual Holiday Artisan Market held at the farmer’s market.

It featured over 30 local farmers, craft, food and beverages as well as artisans and craftspeople. A variety of handmade items were showcased including textiles, handmade jewelry, woodworking, candles, soaps, as well as home and seasonal decor.

One of those local businesses was Sam Hines Delights, which specializes in soaps, candles, and bath bombs. Owner Samantha Malone said that she enjoys being a part of the festival not just to sell her products but to meet new people, as well.

“I really like getting to just meet more and more people,” she said. “Just coming in getting to see my goods getting to see other vendors.”

“I love making friends here which, honestly, is my favorite thing about the entire market. Just getting to meet new people and just people getting excited about my stuff getting excited about other stuff.”