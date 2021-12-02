Delaware County teen performs in national production of Annie Live!

(WBNG) -- Her family likes to say they knew 17-year-old Ava McIntosh of Andes loved to dance before she was even born.

McIntosh has transformed that love into passion for the stage, bringing her to New York City for the biggest dance of her live: a nationally televised production of the hit Broadway musical, Annie.

“I can remember seeing Annie as a little girl and being like ‘oh my god I want to be Annie,” said Ava’s mom Laurie McIntosh. “I think she’s living out every little girl’s dream.”

Ava, who has Down Syndrome, will be participating in a few of the dance numbers during the production; Laurie McIntosh told 12 News her daughter got this opportunity through a unique program at a dance company Ava frequents.

“Several years ago Ava came to her first DREAM camp at the National Dance Institute,” she said. “The DREAM Project is designed for dances of all abilities... they pair dancers with disabilities with peer dancers.”

The National Dance Institute said Ava is one of four DREAM dancers with disabilities in the production, and the only dancer from Upstate New York.

As for the performer herself, Ava said she was proud of her accomplishment and was ready to take the stage.

“I’m excited despite the nerves,” she said Wednesday morning. “I’m not gonna let (the nerves) show, and I’m gonna let the power of excitement take over.”