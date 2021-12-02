Advertisement

Delaware County teen performs in national production of Annie Live!

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Her family likes to say they knew 17-year-old Ava McIntosh of Andes loved to dance before she was even born.

McIntosh has transformed that love into passion for the stage, bringing her to New York City for the biggest dance of her live: a nationally televised production of the hit Broadway musical, Annie.

“I can remember seeing Annie as a little girl and being like ‘oh my god I want to be Annie,” said Ava’s mom Laurie McIntosh. “I think she’s living out every little girl’s dream.”

Ava, who has Down Syndrome, will be participating in a few of the dance numbers during the production; Laurie McIntosh told 12 News her daughter got this opportunity through a unique program at a dance company Ava frequents.

“Several years ago Ava came to her first DREAM camp at the National Dance Institute,” she said. “The DREAM Project is designed for dances of all abilities... they pair dancers with disabilities with peer dancers.”

The National Dance Institute said Ava is one of four DREAM dancers with disabilities in the production, and the only dancer from Upstate New York.

As for the performer herself, Ava said she was proud of her accomplishment and was ready to take the stage.

“I’m excited despite the nerves,” she said Wednesday morning. “I’m not gonna let (the nerves) show, and I’m gonna let the power of excitement take over.”

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Police: Body found outside of Binghamton bank
Binghamton City School District on lockout due to a community safety issue
UPDATE: Lockout at Binghamton City School District lifted
Crews at the scene of a house fire Dec. 1 along Route 11 in the Town of Lisle
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Town of Lisle
Handcuffs graphic
Police chase ends with felony arrest in Endicott
box of monoclonal antibody Covid treatment held by Lazarus Gehring, MD
What is a monoclonal antibody Covid-19 treatment and who benefits from its use?

Latest News

12 News at the scene of the 20th annual Harvest for Hunger
20th annual Harvest for Hunger phone bank wraps up
For the past 46 years, Jim and Gina Rotzler have decorated their home with various holiday...
Hancock family puts together a holiday lights display for the community
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Hosts 5th Annual Holiday Artisan Market
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Hosts 5th Annual Holiday Artisan Market
Delaware Valley Humane Society in Sidney, NY
‘It started as an idea over dinner’: Craft fair to raise funds for animal shelter and connect community