Hancock family puts together a holiday lights display for the community

HANCOCK (WBNG) -- A family put together a lights display outside their home for people in the community to view and enjoy this holiday season.

For the past 46 years, Jim and Gina Rotzler have decorated their home with various holiday decorations and lights. They started decorating their home for the holidays before Halloween and had all their decorations up the day before Thanksgiving.

This year, the couple had the help of their 15-year-old grandson Luke Prescott to put up all the decorations.

“My favorite part about it is being able to spend time with family and being able to have the community have something to come see,” said Prescott. “A lot of people come by and take pictures, and a lot of people know I have part in putting this together.”

Jim Rotzler said one of the reasons he started to decorate is to commemorate former mayor Sandra Karcher. He said Karcher had a strong impact on the community and other businesses have followed in his steps to decorate the village for the holidays.

Rotzler is also trying to raise money to help the fire department purchase holiday decorations to put up around the area.