‘It started as an idea over dinner’: Craft fair to raise funds for animal shelter and connect community

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- When Lisa McKee was having dinner at Club 55, a restaurant in Sidney, she glanced over to the banquet room and immediately had an idea.

“... and I said to the owner have you ever thought about having a craft fair in there? And she was like ‘I love that idea let’s do it’. Now, the only thing McKee had to think of was a cause to support. It didn’t take long for the name Erin Insinga to pop into her head.

Insinga is the Director of the Delaware Valley Humane Society, McKee says it came from her love of animals. “Just because the animals always need something and you know and somebody needs to support them and that’s why we came up with it.”

The event isn’t just to help raise support for animals in need however. McKee says it is something to bring the community together. “It’s something to get everyone’s name out there. The restaurants name Club 55 allowing us to be out there you know and that’s bribing everyone together and helping each other.”

Insinga says she is grateful for the generosity and thoughtful action of McKee. “It just speaks volumes to the amount of support that we have in our community I always say we are Only is it has the community that supports us and it just really speaks to them and it’s just really great timing you know it’s parallel with her save a life campaign so we’re just honored to be part of this,” she says.

She adds many shelters in the Southern Tier and across the country are still feeling the affects of COVID-19, and now more than ever need support from their communities.

The ‘Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair for Animals in Need’ will be held Saturday December 4th from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

For more information you can visit their Facebook Page here.